RAIN Ride brings in thousands of cyclists

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The RAIN Ride held up to its name with the weather on Saturday.

RAIN stands for "Ride Across Indiana".

More than 1,000 bicyclists took to the wheels. All together, they travelled about 160 miles.

"Some of them will be going very fast, some will not be going very fast," said Andrew Houlne, Club President of the Bloomington Bicycle Club, "but for most, it's a fairly epic adventure."

Money raised will go to bicycle advocacy programs. One of the programs includes teaching children with disabilities how to ride a bike.