Questions and confusion remain for involved parties in VCSC civil lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the scene many have yet to forget. An FBI raid at the Vigo County School Corporation and several of its buildings dominated headlines two summers ago in June 2016.

"He did not want to be involved in this, never wanted to be involved in a kickback scheme," said Linda Pence, lawyer.

Pence represents Michael Pick and his business, M&P Properties. Both are listed as defendants in the civil lawsuit filed by the Vigo County School Corporation in February.

The lawsuit is in response to a kickback scheme. Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey were accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school corporation through inflated invoices from Pick's business. Fennell and Shahadey were later convicted for their role in the incident.

Pence has represented Pick for two years.

When Pence spoke with News 10 she said Pick is an honest, kind, man who did the right thing by cooperating during the investigation.

"Mr. Pick, when all the facts are known, is going to be the true hero," Pence added, "He went into the government on his own, without any promises or assurances, and worked wearing a wire for about five months. This school board would not have known the extent of the activity, they would have lost a lot more money, but for Mike Pick, they wouldn't have the convictions."

That's what led Pence to travel to Terre Haute for Monday's school board meeting.

On the meeting agenda, board approval was requested in regards to taking legal action against Franklin Fennell, Frank Shahadey, Paula Shahadey, Michael Pick and M&P Properties Group, LLC.

Board President Jackie Lower confirmed to News 10 that board members voted to move forward with the civil lawsuit.

However, the approval of the lawsuit led to confusion for some of the involved parties. That's because according to the documents, the lawsuit had already been filed in February.

"It was filed at a time when Mr. Pick was prepared to make restitution, and he had advised that he would be making restitution for his activity years ago when he first got involved in this case," Pence said, "So when the lawsuit was actually filed, I was shocked. Yet I wanted to see today why they are now ratifying the filing of the lawsuit because that says to me when the lawsuit was filed in February, the board hadn't approved it, which is unusual."

Kal Ellis, who represents Frank and Paula Shahadey, also shared the same concern. That's also because the lawsuit was later amended in March to include Paula Shahadey as a defendant.

"We're confused, the public is confused, I think the news media is confused as to what the real facts are," said Ellis, "Who made the decision to file the lawsuit? And if the board did not make the decision, then who made the decision? Who has the authority to bring a civil lawsuit without the board members ratifying and consenting to it?"

Ellis says Frank Shahadey has and still is, paying his debt to society. Since he's already paying restitution, Ellis says he believes the added lawsuit is overkill.

As far as Paula Shahadey, the lawsuit alleges she knew about and benefitted from the kickback scheme.

"Mr. Shahadey, he's been paying restitution for the last several months, and was that brought before the board prior to deciding whether to file a lawsuit?" Ellis said, "As for my other client, Mrs. Shahadey, there's no evidence she was involved at all."

Pence says she believes the lawsuit is part of an attack on Pick. Because of that, she says she is prepared to battle the complaint.

"I will be inquiring as to the reasons for the filing of this lawsuit, what's behind it, and what in fact are they trying to seek?" Pence said, "They want to apparently spend a substantial amount for attorney fees trying to collect who knows what, and as I've said, Mr. Pick from the get-go, said he would make restitution of any ill-gotten gains received by him, and he will do that. He is a stand-up guy."

Attorney Jonathan Mayes represents the school corporation. While he was not at Monday's meeting, a statement from him was printed in his absence:

"Over four years ago, Franklin Fennell, Frank Shahadey and Michael Pick entered into a criminal scheme to take public funds from the Vigo County School Corporation--monies intended for teachers, educational supplies, and facilities for the benefit of Vigo County children. Two years ago, Vigo County School Corporation employees alerted federal law enforcement of this scheme, launching a federal criminal investigation. Federal law enforcement agencies brought justice late last year. On April 19, 2018, Fennell will be sentenced by a federal judge following his December 13, 2017 conviction by a jury. Although the School Corporation is unaware of any ongoing investigative activity by federal or local law enforcement, the School Corporation looks forward to receiving formal notice that the investigation, which revealed the criminal scheme and produced convictions of Shahadey and Fennell, has ended. The focus now turns to recouping unpaid damages caused by this criminal scheme.

Indiana's Crime Victim Act allows victims, like the Vigo County School Corporation, to pursue civil damages against wrongdoers. By authorizing a lawsuit against those who defrauded the Vigo County School Corporation, the School Corporation seeks to recoup public funds unlawfully taken that were for student's education. The School Corporation also seeks to send a message to those who would consider defrauding public institutions. Since Shahadey has pleaded guilty, Fennell was convicted, and Pick admitted under oath to involvement in the criminal scheme, the School Corporation expects these defendants to accept responsibility for their established and admitted actions."

News 10 is still working to officially speak with the school corporation's legal counsel on the matter. We'll bring you the latest as we hear more.