Quarter midget track holds Arrive and Drive event for racers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids took advantage of the weather for a nice ride on Saturday!

Scroll for more content...

That's with help from the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Race Track!

Organizers invited kids, ages 4 1/2 to 14, to Arrive and Drive!

It's part of an effort to show off the new and improved race track.

"The kids when they come off the track, the big smiles they have because they do get to drive a car," said President Jayne Ani Collins, "They are grinning from ear to ear, and that makes everything, you know, all the hard work worth it."

The Terre Haute Quarter Midget Track partnered with the Terre Haute Shriner's for the event.

Organizers say turnout was phenomenal!

The track will be open most Saturdays from now through October.