Clear

Putnam County man arrested in synagogue anti-Semitic vandalism

A 20-year-old man faces a federal charge alleging he and a co-conspirator spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti and lit fires outside a suburban Indianapolis synagogue, authorities announced Thursday.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 9:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 20-year-old man faces a federal charge alleging he and a co-conspirator spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti and lit fires outside a suburban Indianapolis synagogue, authorities announced Thursday.

Nolan Brewer of Cloverdale, about 30 miles west of Indianapolis, is charged with conspiracy to violate civil rights in the vandalism at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla.

Nazi flags and iron crosses were found spray-painted July 28 on a brick shed outside the synagogue in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis. Several areas of the grass and ground around the shed were also scorched, leaving burn residue on part of the shed.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Brewer allegedly conspired to intimidate and interfere with the synagogue’s use because its congregation is Jewish.

“His intention was not to be a prank,” Minkler said. “His intention clearly was serious and that was to impact the people and their right to worship in the place they choose and in the way they choose and he was going to commit a specific crime to send that message.”

Brewer remained in U.S. marshals’ custody after appearing in court Thursday for an initial hearing. It was unclear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Brewer faces an Aug. 21 federal detention hearing.

According to court documents, Brewer allegedly made incriminating statements, telling investigators he targeted the synagogue because it was “full of ethnic Jews” and then mentioned Adolf Hitler. He also allegedly said that he and his co-conspirator wanted to send a message to the Jewish people to “back down or something like that.”

Minkler said tips from the public led authorities to Brewer and that surveillance footage from a Greencastle Walmart showed Brewer and another person buying red and black spray paint used in the vandalism.

The co-conspirator has also been arrested, but Minkler declined to comment, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard condemned the vandalism and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the incident in asking the Legislature days after the attack to pass a hate crimes bill in 2019.

Indiana remains one of only five states without a hate crimes law. GOP Senate leaders killed legislation this year that targeted crimes motivated by bias.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

Image

Local VIPs take flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The planes start coming into Terre Haute

Image

New Vigo County income tax gets broken down

Image

UMV Letter to residents

Image

Larry Bucshon stops at Union Hospital

Image

How will the weather shape up for the air show?

Image

Volunteers clean up downtown Terre Haute

Image

Back to school at the Woods

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong