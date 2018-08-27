Clear

Putnam County firefighter dies in out of area crash

On Monday morning, Cloverdale Firefighter Mitchell Warner was killed in a crash that happened in Marshall County, Indiana.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:24 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 10:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Putnam County firefighter was killed in an out of area traffic accident.

On Monday morning, Cloverdale Firefighter Mitchell Warner was killed in a crash that happened in Marshall County, Indiana.

Marshall County is in the northern part of the state.

The crash involved Warner crashing into the back of a semi.

On Monday evening, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying:

"The Putnam County Sheriff's Dept. is deeply saddened by the loss of a Cloverdale Firefighter today. Mitch Warner was a dedicated hero/firefighter who is very well liked and respected in the Emergency Response Community. He was an invaluable asset to the community and can never be replaced.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Firefighter Mitch Warner."

If you would like to pay your respects to Warner, they ask that you go to the Cloverdale Township Fire Department Facebook page and post a comment.

