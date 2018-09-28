Pushing out suicide awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An estimated twenty-two veterans lose their lives everyday to suicide. That's why people took a push towards awarness today.

Today wrapped up the twenty-two push-up challenge.

The challenge is a message for veterans and active military members to be aware of their resources.

The Hamilton Center brings together groups of twenty- two people to do twenty-two push ups.

Organizers say the program has improved over the years.

"This is the third year we've done it. The first year we had to beg people to do it. We kind of had to get creative with it. This year we had an overwhelming response. We had a lot of people approach us and be like,' hey is it time to do the push ups yet?'," Bill Little said.

Little is a social worker at The Hamilton Center

He says learn the warning signs of suicide and ask the questions. That way you can better help those in need.