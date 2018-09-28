Clear

Pushing out suicide awareness

People around Terre Haute gathered today to do twenty-two push ups to raise awareness of suicide among veterans and active military members.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 7:43 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An estimated twenty-two veterans lose their lives everyday to suicide. That's why people took a push towards awarness today.

Today wrapped up the twenty-two push-up challenge.

The challenge is a message for veterans and active military members to be aware of their resources.

The Hamilton Center brings together groups of twenty- two people to do twenty-two push ups.

Organizers say the program has improved over the years.

"This is the third year we've done it. The first year we had to beg people to do it. We kind of had to get creative with it. This year we had an overwhelming response. We had a lot of people approach us and be like,' hey is it time to do the push ups yet?'," Bill Little said. 

Little is a social worker at The Hamilton Center

He says learn the warning signs of suicide and ask the questions. That way you can better help those in need. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

Image

Veterans honored in one local community with a a blue star memorial plaque

Image

Pushing out suicide awareness

Image

Gary Finney is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual abuse

Image

A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game