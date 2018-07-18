Purple paint aims to keep trespassers out

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new law helps you mark your property better to keep trespassers out. If you start to see purple marks on trees and fence posts, that splash of color means ‘stay away.'

Scroll for more content...

On July 1, the state of Indiana approved a solution to help keep unwanted people off their property. The solution is, purple paint.

Several states have adopted this law already. It’s primarily for people who live in rural areas to be able to clearly mark their large property. You can use purple paint, such as spray paint, to mark boundary lines on fence posts or trees.

"It keeps you from the expense of putting so many signs out there and it keeps our signs from being ripped off by the weather or by tree grow or people who are wanting to trespass,” Nathan Lutz, an Indiana Conservation officer said. He says if you are marking a tree, it must be a vertical line that is at least 8 inches long. The mark must be clearly visible. The bottom of the strip has to be between 3 feet to 5 feet from the ground level.

Lutz says the same goes for a fence post. But, you need to mark the top 2 inches of the post.

“It's a color that nobody has really seen before in wooded areas,” Lutz said. “It's going to catch people's eye and they're going to notice it."

Lutz recommends you still put “no trespassing” signs near entrances to better ensure your property boundaries.