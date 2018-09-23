Pumpkin Works to close after this year

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - It's hard to picture the fall without Pumpkin Works in Illinois, but after this season, you'll have to.

After 26 seasons, this one will be the last for the business.

That's according to its Facebook page.

In a statement, its owners, Paul and Sherry Staley, said they plan to retire.

The owners told News 10 if they're able to get a replacement, Pumpkin Works can continue operations, otherwise the business will not open next year.