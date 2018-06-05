Public jail hearing to discuss 'inmate forecast' set to happen Thursday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The firm doing the Vigo County Jail study has planned its next hearing...and you're invited.

Dr. Kenneth Ray plans to present an 'inmate forecast.'

The forecast is how many beds he feels the next jail should have.

Ray will also look at the initial design concepts of the jail.

The public hearing happens on Thursday at 5:30 at the AMVets Post 222 in West Terre Haute.

There will be a question and answer session during this hearing.