Public hearing set to discuss new VCSC superintendent's contract

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information on a contract hearing for Vigo County's new incoming superintendent.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County School Board President Jackie Lower on Tuesday.

She told us a public hearing will be held on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the board room at the school corporation administration building.

LINK | ELKHART COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MAKES THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND VCSC CONFIRMS, NEW SUPERINTENDENT REVEALED

The purpose of that hearing is to go over Dr. Robert Haworth's contract.

Lower said the board will not take any questions or make any comments on the contract.

The public is invited to attend.