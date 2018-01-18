Protesters march for Buschon's bill, hope for response

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bill could potentially change the lives of many who struggle with an illness, and it's a bill that has some people speaking out.

Protesters led a march outside Congressman Larry Buschon's Terre Haute office on Thursday afternoon.

The 340B Drug Discount Program has been in affect in the United States since 1992.

Congressman Buschon is one of the lawmakers sponsoring a bill that could possibly change the program forever.

Because of that concern, dozens of people gathered outside the Congressman's office to tell their side of the story.

David Poole is the director of governmental affairs for the AIDS Foundation.

He says he wants the program to stay put.

"We feel like the program is not broken. It's been in tact for 26 years, and it needs to be left alone," said Poole.

The program currently allows public hospitals and non-profits to care for those with HIV and other diseases.

The best part is that it doesn't cost tax payers anything.

Protesters were unsure why Congressman Buschon wants to change the program.

Some say they believe big pharmeceutical companies are behind the bill because it hurts their profit margins.

"We think too bad because it's working they're working, we're all working for the last 26 years together and being able to bring care and treatment to people that are deserving of safety net providers," said Poole.

Many were upset because the Congressman didn't show up to his office Thursday during the protest.

"And for there to have been no public comment. For there to have been no public awareness about this legislation even being put forth.. It's questionable," said Imara Canady, regional director of the AIDS Foundation.

After reaching out to Congressman Larry Buschon's office in Washington D.C., his team sent News 10 a statement saying the bill only "temporarily pauses new enrollment of DSH hospitals in the program".

The statement also says hospitals "currently enrolled in the program may remain in place".

The pause "ensures the program is focused on providing benefits for the population it was designed to benefit".

However, with the pause of the program, it is unknown how it will affect the protestors in Terre Haute.

The group is still hoping to spread awareness about the 340B program.