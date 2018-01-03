Protecting your car from winter's bite

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The bitterly cold winter could be nipping at your car.

You already know you should be paying attention to what's under the hood during the cold.

Experts are also reminding you to keep up on the outside as well.

Your car's exterior will still need some TLC in the winter.

That's because the salt from the road can cause some issues with the metal on your car.

Experts say you should wash your car on a regular basis...even in the winter months.

Pay close attention to the car's wheels and undercarriage.

Those are the parts that attract salt and sand, which can corrode metal if left on the car too long.