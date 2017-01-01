Protect your home and business from freezing pipes

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana American Water wants to make sure water customers are preparing for the cold temperatures to make sure their homes and business are safe.

They want customers to secure homes and business against freezing pipes to make sure they aren’t stuck with costly repairs.

“Although the winter season can pose many challenges to a homeowner, one of the biggest and most costly is the risk of frozen pipes. When ice expands inside pipes, it can crack and burst the pipe, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill, and thousands of dollars in damages from water leaking inside the house,” said Indiana American Water president, Deborah Dewey.

These problems are preventable:



1. Search your house for uninsulated pipes, especially in unheated areas. Consider wrapping pipes with electric heating tape, but follow manufacturer's instructions carefully to avoid a fire hazard.

2. Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking, especially where cable TV or phone lines enter the house, to keep cold winds away from pipes.

3. If your home is heated by a hot-water radiator, bleed the valves by opening them slightly. Close them when water appears.

4. Make certain the water to your hose bibs is shut off inside your house (via a turnoff valve), and the lines are drained.

5. Drain and shut off entirely the water to any unoccupied residence such as a summer or vacation home. A loss of power during a winter storm could cause pipes to freeze. If you intend to leave a property entirely without heat, be sure to drain all water to prevent the possibility of frozen pipes.

6. Set the thermostat at 55 degrees if you’re going out of town. Although you may be able to get away with a lower temperature, this setting is considered to be safe for pipes.

7. Consider wrapping your water heater in an insulation blanket. While not really at danger of freezing, this can lower your heating bills.

