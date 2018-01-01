Protect the Pipes in Your Home From A Harsh Winter

Fort Wayne, IN. (WFFT)- If you're going away on holiday vacation, the last thing you want to worry about is your home...especially your pipes.

Whether it's for a few days or a lengthy amount of time, there are some things you may want to do before it's too late.

Even a hole the size of a pin can burst a pipe.

Bradley Olson owns Affordable Sewer Company in Fort Wayne, and he says depending on how long you're gone, you still need to take these steps just in case.

"If they are only leaving for a few days they wanna open their cabinet doors, shut off their water main down by the meter," he suggested.

The Insurance Institute For Business And Home Safety said having a warm home with open cabinets helps to control the temperature of the pipes.

If it's an extended trip you'll have to take extra steps.

"They'll need to shut of the valve on the hot water heater and the meter, and they need to drain some water out of their tank,"Olson said.

Not only do you run the risk of pipes bursting during this time, but you could experience a backup in your drains.

You might not have to worry about it now, but for temperatures below 32 degrees, you could have a big mess on your hands.