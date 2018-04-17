Clear
Prosecutor's office to release findings on Mikey Reynolds police action shooting this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are expecting to learn more information this week from the prosecutor's office on their findings in the Mikey Reynolds stand-off case.

On Wednesday, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office will reveal if any charges should be filed in the police-action shooting.

Indiana State Police investigators handed off their findings to the prosecutor's office on April 6th.

In March, Mikey Reynolds was involved in a 20-hour stand-off in Terre Haute.

That's after police said Reynolds shot two people, killing one of them.

During the stand-off, a Terre Haute Police sniper fired at Reynolds.

Later in the stand-off, an Indiana State Police SWAT officer fired the fatal shot, killing Reynolds.

