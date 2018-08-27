Prosecutor's Office set to release more information on the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we are expecting to learn more about the night that led to the death of a Terre Haute Police Officer.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Officials told News 10 they will be talking about the shooting of Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts was killed after being shot while investigating a homicide.

Officers were at the Garden Quarter Apartment Complex in Terre Haute at the time.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Wolfe exchanged gunshots with officers, killing Pitts.

Wolfe was also shot and killed at the scene.

The prosecutor's office received the case back in June.