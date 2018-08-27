TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we are expecting to learn more about the night that led to the death of a Terre Haute Police Officer.
The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning.
Officials told News 10 they will be talking about the shooting of Officer Rob Pitts.
Pitts was killed after being shot while investigating a homicide.
Officers were at the Garden Quarter Apartment Complex in Terre Haute at the time.
Police say 21-year-old Christopher Wolfe exchanged gunshots with officers, killing Pitts.
Wolfe was also shot and killed at the scene.
The prosecutor's office received the case back in June.
Related Content
- Prosecutor's Office set to release more information on the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts
- Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts
- Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer identified as Rob Pitts
- Fresh Thyme hosts fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts
- Fallen THPD officer wins Kevin Artz Award
- THPD's annual Fallen Officer Ceremony falls just one day after saying goodbye to Officer Pitts
- Services have been set for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts
- Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: The graveside services
- Regional Hospital memorializes Officer Rob Pitts
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie