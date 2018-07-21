Proposed increase to Vigo income tax includes public safety tax

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed increase to Vigo County's local income tax includes a portion that will benefit all taxing entities in the county that provide public safety. The total proposed increase is for .75%. This includes a .25% Public Safety Tax. The Vigo County Commissioners say the county will use its portion of Public Safety Tax dollars to staff a new Vigo County Jail. The majority of the tax increase will be used to pay off bonds that will fund construction of a new jail.
This includes a .20% correctional facilites tax, as well as a .25% special purpose tax. Both taxes will "sunset" or go away once the jail's bonds are paid off in 20 years.
