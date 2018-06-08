Clear

Proposal to rename road to honor Officer Pitts to go before city council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council is considering a proposal that would honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

There's a resolution to designate part of Erie Canal Road for him.

If approved, it would be called "Officer Rob S. Pitts Memorial Way."

The stretch of road would run from Margaret to Davis Drive.

The proposal is on the agenda for Thursday's city council meeting.

