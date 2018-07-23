Clear

Proposal bans sale of invasive plants in Indiana

Indiana might soon prohibit dozens of plant species from being sold or transported into the state.

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana might soon prohibit dozens of plant species from being sold or transported into the state.

Scroll for more content...

The Herald Times reports that the state Natural Resources Commission gave preliminary approval Tuesday to specifying terrestrial plants considered invasive.

The rule would ban transporting, selling or soliciting orders for 44 plant species in Indiana. Entomologist Megan Abraham says the state spends an estimated $8.6 million managing invasive plants each year.

Invasive plants can often regenerate quicker than native species and cause problems for those plants, especially those that are already threatened or endangered.

The commission's approval is the beginning of the process that includes a public hearing, the commission's final adoption, the state attorney general's approval and the governor's signature to make it law.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights