'..it has a trickle-down effect that people in office just don't understand.' Some Vigo County residents shocked by tax bills

Terre Haute, Ind (WTHI) -- Opening your mail this week you may have gotten a surprise. Many landowners in Vigo County saw an increase in their property taxes.

Assessed property taxes came out earlier this week and some owners were shocked at the price increase. It's affecting business and residential properties.

Kris Aninger moved to Terre Haute from California a few years ago. Now, she loves it here and considers it home.

"I want to grow and flourish here and make the community a better place," Aninger said.

Earlier this week when she got her assessed property taxes in the mail she saw something she wasn't expecting.

"I took a look at it and I was a little bit surprised because there seemed to be a big jump increase in my property tax assessment here to the tune of $8,600," she said.

It's not just her that's affected.

"It's hitting residential homes I've talked to neighbors, office mates and a lot of home assessments have been assessed at a higher rate," Aninger said. "My neighbor two doors down was assessed at $9,000 more. Someone from my work had an increase of $30,000."

Property owners have a lot of questions.

"What is the process. the system? How are they assessing the property values? The land and the structures. Who is doing that?" She asked.

Aninger moved here because she could no longer afford to live on the west coast. Now she's worried about what price increases like this will do to the cost of living in Terre Haute.

"I want to live here. I want to make my living here. I want to thrive here," Aninger said. "With a lump sum assessment like this, it has a trickle-down effect that people in office just don't understand I think."

News 10 will continue to gather information to try and get you answers to these questions.