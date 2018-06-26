Progress starts at former Coke and Carbon Plant location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress has been made at the former Coke and Carbon Plant in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

As the second phase of the project, crews are currently removing vegetation and trees.

This is to allow for more testing at the Brownfield Site.

The area contains hazardous materials.

The end goal is to use the property to attract new business.

The property is located at 13th and Hulman Streets.