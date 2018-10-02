Progress for new Terre Haute splash pad moves forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to install a splash pad at one local community center moved forward.

News 10 stopped by the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Terre Haute on Tuesday.

That's where workers are building an outdoor water area.

Chances and Services for Youth helped raise money for this project.

Organizers say while the splash pad is a little later for this season, you'd definitely be able to enjoy it next summer.

Crews are expected to finish the project in a couple of weeks.