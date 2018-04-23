Program teaches students the consequences of distracted driving

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Staying alert on the roadway could mean the difference between life and death.

Scroll for more content...

This is the message one program hoped to instill in high school students.

The "Save a Life" tour stopped by Lawrenceville High School on Monday.

It's a program the educates students on the dangers of impaired or distracted driving.

The program included a video presentation, a featured speaker, and a simulation.

News 10 talked with students who attended the presentation.

They said it opened their eyes to the dangers of texting and driving.

Schools aren't the only agency who use the Save a Life program.

The Department of Defense and other government agencies are also fans of the program.