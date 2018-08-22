Clear

Program launching bright futures for local kids with change in location

A local pre-k program is celebrating a move and launching bright futures for young learners in the community.

Aug. 22, 2018
Annie Johnston

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A move for a pre-kindergarten program is helping launch a brighter future for kids.

Launch Academy in Brazil, Indiana formed in 2013. The program recently moved into a building on State Road 59, just north of U.S. Highway 40.

This new facility has more space. With that space, the program added extended hours for care. Currently, there are two classrooms with different education focuses.

Director Pam Fischer told us pre-k programs offer a lot. She said these programs are even more important as the state sets higher standards for students. "Truthfully, kindergarten is the new first grade. In the old days, kids would go in and learn their alphabet in kindergarten. Now, you're a day late and a dollar short if you don't know it when you get in there," said Fischer.

Fischer told us they had just a week and a half to get the building ready before classes started. She said 50 volunteers helped make it all possible.

