Program established to save thousands of tax dollars for missing children searches

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother is stressing the benefits of Project Lifesaver.

It's a tracking system for people with autism, Alzheimer’s or dementia, who are at risk for wandering away.

Erin Withers inspired the launch of this program in Vigo County in October 2017.

She has two autistic children who have tried to escape. Now, they wear a GPS bracelet around the clock.

It allows them to be tracked immediately by law enforcement if they were to get lost.

Sheriff Greg Ewing says Monday’s search for a 13-year-old autistic boy could have dwindled from hours to minutes if he had the tracking device.

Withers wants to bring Project Lifesaver to every eligible family.

“To have a program in place to protect them from that and not utilize it is a big problem,” says Withers. “That's not just a problem for the child, but for the entire community.”

Police estimate searches like yesterday cost thousands of tax dollars.

Families who need the tracking device pay $20 a month.

If you or someone you know is eligible, you should contact Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department. He can be reached at ryan.adamson@terrehaute.in.gov.