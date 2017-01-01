wx_icon Terre Haute

Professor: Indiana should review sexual harassment statute

Posted: Dec. 30, 2017 10:46 AM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2017 10:46 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana University law professor says it's time for Indiana to change a state statute that keeps sexual harassment victims from having their day in court, including a provision that requires an employer to give their consent before being sued.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the 56-year-old statute also prevents employees of very small businesses from suing their employers at all.

Business groups say such stipulations in the state's sex discrimination law are intended to protect startup companies from lawsuits that could easily destroy a small business.

Jennifer Drobac teaches sex harassment law at IU's Robert H. McKinney School of Law. She says Indiana is currently failing to properly investigate and remediate sexual harassment claims. Unless the law is changed, she says "this bad behavior will continue with no consequences."

