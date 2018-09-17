Clear
Professional Mountain Biker Visits Local Bike Park

Bicycle riders at Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County had the opportunity to get advice from a professional mountain biker Monday evening.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

Mountain biking enthusiasts might know Jeff Lenosky from his youtube channel "Trail Boss."

"Ironically enough the video channel started because of a trail not far from here in Indiana so I've traveled all over the world mountain biking," Jeff Lenosky says.

Now - Lenosky has returned to Indiana to try out Vigo County's own bike park. Monday evening he rode with a group of area bikers.

"No drop group ride. So what that means we're all going to take off at the same time and nobody will be left behind. We will go as slow as the slowest rider or as fast as the fastest rider in one big group and just have a blast" Griffin Bike Park Manager Rich Moore says.

Area bikers were able to pick the professional mountain bikers brain on the most effective ways to ride. The Griffin Bike Park manager says he wants to know more from the pro biker than just how to ride better he wants to improve the park itself.

"I want to see the lines he rides. I want to get his opinion afterward to see what we can improve on, what can we change, what can we add. What would he like to see?" Moore says.

Lenosky says Wabash Valley residents should take advantage of the opportunities facilities like Griffin Bike Park give.

"It's nice to have a fun safe place for families and mountain bikers to come out practice and improve their skills. I've been mountain biking for 23 years and when we did it we used to have to get started out in the backwoods we didn't have facilities like this," Lenosky says.

