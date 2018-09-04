Princeton man arrested on child pornography charges

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Gibson County man is behind bars after police said he had possession of child pornography.
According to police, 58-year-old Robert Young of Princeton was charged with possession of child pornography.
Police say during a search of his home they found over 300 photos and over 65 videos containing child pornography.
Police say many of the children in the videos and photos were under 12-years-old.
He is currently in the Gibson County Jail.
