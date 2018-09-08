Clear
Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

A priest with ties to the Wabash Valley has been placed on administrative leave, accused of sexual misconduct happening decades ago.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, the claim was made against Father Dave Fleck.

Fleck has served in several parishes, schools and missions in Vincenness, Montgomery and Bicknell.

Fleck is prohibited from public ministry as the investigation continues but denies the claim.

According to Catholic Diocese of Evansville, Father Fleck has served in the following parishes, schools and missions:

- Rivet High School, Vincennes

- Sacred Heart, Vincennes

- Sts. Peter and Paul, Petersburg

- St. Peter, Montgomery

- St. Michael the Archangel and St. Patrick

- Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City

- St. Philip, Posey County

- St. John the Baptist, Vincennes

- St. Vincent de Paul, Vincennes

- St. Thomas, Vincennes

- St. Philip Neri, Bicknell

- St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes

- St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes

- St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes

- St. James, Haubstadt

Victims or anyone with information about cases of sexual misconduct are urged to contact police and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.

To see the full statement from the Catholic Diocese of Evansville click here.

