Clear

First ever Pride meets Terradise event starts Saturday

The first ever pride festival in Terre Haute is happening this weekend.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The first ever pride festival is happening Saturday on Indiana State University's campus.

Today, a group was out at Dede plaza on ISU's campus to bring awareness to the event this weekend. 

They said it's a celebration to uplift pride for the LGBT community. 

"It's a good feeling to know that no matter what people support you. So that's good." Keiston Drake, a performer for Pride meets Terradise said.

Indiana State student government association and the LGBTQ student resource center are the ones putting on the event. 

Tomorrow is the main event, the Pride Carnival. 

Due to rain, the pride picnic activities were canceled today. Those will be mixed in with the pride carnival tomorrow.

They say they will have games, food, and booths with information on the LGBT community. 

"It's just to have a good time, win some prizes and learn who your supporters are," Robin Tarvin said.

Organizers for the event said they've asked people from Indianapolis and other parts of the state to come and help them with the festival. 

The biggest thing they want to promote is that people in the community aren't alone.

"There are so many people in the Terre Haute community who are in the LGBT community, but they do not understand the support they have around them in the surrounding cities," Tarvin said. 

Tomorrow, the carnival is from noon till 4 at the Wolf Field on ISU's campus.

In the event of rain, it will be moved to the Hulman Memorial Student Union. 

You can track all of the updates of the day on their Facebook page, here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Pride Meet Terradise event

Image

Getting behind the virtual wheel to send a powerful message

Image

Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer

Image

A very wet weekend ahead

Image

Olney Central College receives top honors

Image

Health and Human Services on ISU campus phase one wraps up

Image

Local kids honor first responders

Image

GT Pie donates to the Backpack Program

Image

The Indiana Next Level Plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party