First ever Pride meets Terradise event starts Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The first ever pride festival is happening Saturday on Indiana State University's campus.

Today, a group was out at Dede plaza on ISU's campus to bring awareness to the event this weekend.

They said it's a celebration to uplift pride for the LGBT community.

"It's a good feeling to know that no matter what people support you. So that's good." Keiston Drake, a performer for Pride meets Terradise said.

Indiana State student government association and the LGBTQ student resource center are the ones putting on the event.

Tomorrow is the main event, the Pride Carnival.

Due to rain, the pride picnic activities were canceled today. Those will be mixed in with the pride carnival tomorrow.

They say they will have games, food, and booths with information on the LGBT community.

"It's just to have a good time, win some prizes and learn who your supporters are," Robin Tarvin said.

Organizers for the event said they've asked people from Indianapolis and other parts of the state to come and help them with the festival.

The biggest thing they want to promote is that people in the community aren't alone.

"There are so many people in the Terre Haute community who are in the LGBT community, but they do not understand the support they have around them in the surrounding cities," Tarvin said.

Tomorrow, the carnival is from noon till 4 at the Wolf Field on ISU's campus.

In the event of rain, it will be moved to the Hulman Memorial Student Union.

You can track all of the updates of the day on their Facebook page, here.