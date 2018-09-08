Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first ever Pride Meets Terradise festival happened Saturday on the Indiana State University campus.

The Student Government Association and LGBTQ Student Resource Center hosted the event.

Other organizations from around the state, like Indy Pride, also participated.

A carnival was planned as part of Pride weekend but activities had to moved inside the Hulman Memorial Student Union due to poor weather conditions.

Organizers say the event was about creating a place for people to come together.

Ray Blaylock says, "I think it's more of support and understanding. When you have the support from your community you actually do feel like you're a part of one instead of being the outsider."

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.