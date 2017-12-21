Prices are going up for Terre Haute golf courses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting next year, golfers who tee off at Hulman Links will pay more.

The Terre Haute Parks Board met on Wednesday.

On the agenda were golf course fees.

The board voted to raise fees 15 percent across the board for Hulman Links Golf Course.

They also approved a hike in cart fees at Rea Park.

Director Eddie Bird told News 10 they have to raise the rates nearly every year.

"Because the golf courses do lose money, we're trying to break...we'd like for it to break even. The council has come forward and said we need to drop this deficit down each year a little bit," Bird said.

He added it's tough to drop that deficit when the parks department doesn't have a budget that's big enough to support the golf courses.