Previous Winners of the Golden Apple Award

Since 1989 WTHI-TV has presented awards to the top teachers in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 10:53 AM

2016

Frank Hacker, North Clay Middle School

Annie McCammon, Carlisle Elementary School

Chelsea Kaericher. Richland County High School

Haley Lancaster, Vincennes Lincoln High School

Emily Condon, Dixie Bee Elementary School

2015

Paul Ellison, Terre Haute South Vigo High School

Terea Stuckey, Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Patti Davis, East Richland Middle School

Amber Soderling, Franklin Elementary

Tina Jacks, Turkey Run Jr. Sr. High School

2014

Carol Sumner, DeVaney Elementary

Matt Miller, Turkey Run High School

Stuart Smith, Palestine High School

Kelly Welton, Northview High School

Tracey Laubert, Lost Creek Elementary

2013

Deborah Myers – Dixie Bee Elementary in Terre Haute

Melanie Beaver – West Vigo Middle School in West Terre Haute

Valerie Kelly – Francis Vigo Elementary in Vincennes

Thomas Leslie – East Richland Middle School in Olney, IL

Kristina Waugh – Northview High School in Brazil

2012

Linda Kaperak from Terre Town Elementary

Jeff Nelson from Chrisman Junior Senior High School in Chrisman, Illinois

Travis Connor of Clark Middle School in Vincennes

Gail Nattkemper of Farmersburg Elementary in Sullivan County

Joanna Connors of Northview High School in Brazil

2011

Mattheu Lugar – Terre Town Elementary School

Joanie Mitchell – Clay City Elementary School

Jennifer Vickers – Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary School

Chris Austin – West Vigo Middle School

Bryan Fountain – Loogootee Elementary School

2010

Jeff Carmichael – Edgewood High School

Rebecca Boehler – Devaney Elementary School

Michelle Nutter – Fayette Elementary School

Melinda Clark – South Vermillion High School

Alisa Mathas – Central Elementary School

2009

Kari Beattie

Ronetta Bough

Tamara Beck

Julie Bender

Deborah Gerker

2008

Erika Cantin – Terre Haute North High School

Jeff Thompson – Honey Creek Middle School

Lori Starwalt – Cumberland High School

Todd Warren – Dixie Bee

Jamee McMurray – Shoals Elementary School

2007

Sherri Armstrong – Honey Creek Middle School

Ken Doty – Rockville Elementary School

Sanae Glendening – Davis Park Elementary School

Teresa Huxford – Sarah Scott Middle School

Paul Utterback – DeVaney Elementary School

2006

Marilyn Adamson – Jackson Township Elementary School

Dianne Burpo – DeVaney Elementary School

Cris Fitzjarrald – Marshall High School

Elizabeth Lydick – West Vigo Elementary School

Mark Smith – Shiloh High School

2005

Evelyn Greenwood – Staunton Elementary School

Linda Hill – Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Shelly Hunt – West Vigo Elementary School

Steve Lingenfelter – Sarah Scott Middle School

Donna Spannagel – Cumberland Elementary School

2004

Frank Bailey – Hoosier Prairie Elementary School

Mike Glotzbach – Fuqua Elementary School

Linda Lavender – Eastern Greene Elementary

Joe Patton – South Knox High School

Fred Walden -mcCormick’s Creek Elementary School

2003

Terry Deischer – Parkview Junior High School

Mary Huff – Sullivan Elementary School

Martha Layton – North Vigo High School

Steve McCullough – Northview High School

Charlotte Paul – Eastern Elementary

2002

Joyce Kim-Roher – South Know High School

Linda Kowalis – East Richland Elementary

Kathleen Miller – West Vigo High School

Judith Payne – Hoosier Prairie Elementary School

Roger Willis – Loogootee Elementary School

2001

Clare Beaven – Marshall South Elementary School

Thomas Finley – Cumberland Elementary School

Tawni Prudhomme – Linton-Stockton Elementary School

Sheri Reed – Riley Elementary School

Nellie Remington – Rio Grande Elementary

2000

Jessie Ireland – Dixie Bee Elementary School

Robert Medworth – Northview High School

Linda Schneider – Crestwood Elementary School

Patty Spier – Lost Creek Elementary School

Joe Wey – North Vigo High School

1999

Thomas Chiado – Otter Creek Middle School

Kelly Dumas – Sugar Grove Elementary School

Sheila Jerrels – Bloomfield Schools

George Sly – Union High School

Darlene Weir – South Elementary School

1998

Sharon Kramer – South Vigo High School

Michael Lunsford – Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School

Abbi Pell – Hoosier Prairie Elementary School

Mark Wright – South Vermillion High SchooL

Diane Wyman – Marshall High School

1997

Lisa Ader – Shoals Elementary School

Paul Allen – South Vigo High School

Erich Blevins – Sullivan High School

Daniel McGrath – South Vigo High School

Timothy Moss – Ouabache Elementary School

1996

Richard Drake – Robinson High School

William Elliott – Riley Elementary School

David Nearpass – Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Patty Richards – Casey-Westfield High School

Donna Rockwood – Farrington Grove Elementary School

1995

Gary Cowan – Rockville Jr./Sr. High School

Kathy Jacobs – Chauncey Rose Middle School

Donald Shearer – South Vermillion High School

Linda Sherwood – Martinsville Elementary School

Vicki Ann Wey – Clay City Elementary School

1994

Pat Bringman – Dixie Bee Elementary School

Sara Correll – Linton-Stockton Elementary School

Mike Joyce – Chauncey Rose Middle School

Mary Kay Jurcin – Robinson High School

John Wolf – Dixie Bee Elementary School

1993

Gail Artis – Dixie Bee Elementary School

Patti Bell – Vigo Elementary School

Jay Engle – South Vigo High School

Mark Holt – Barr-Reeve Junior High School

Caroline McCullough – Northview High School

1992

Leslie Ballard – North Vigo High School

Jean Harris – Eastside Elementary School

Marylin Leinenbach – Chauncey Rose Middle School

Ralph Livengood – Otter Creek Junior High School

Darlene Walker – Willow Hill Elementary School

1991

Marty Cornelius – South Vigo High School

Charlotte Dikowski – Sullivan High School

Pam Loheider – North Knox East Elementary School

Vicki Switzer – Staunton Elementary School

Dan Wunderlich – South Vigo High School

1990

Robert Fischer – Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Riley Nichols – Hutsonville Elementary School

Doreen Sloss – Clay City High School

Shirley Treadway – Robinson High School

Katherine Utley – North Vigo High School

1989

Judith Barrows – Gibault School

JoAnn Cramer – Ouabache Elementary School

Harold Medsker – Sullivan High School

Jan Poynter – Memorial Elementary School

Karen Stutler – Turkey Run High School

