Previous Winners of the Golden Apple Award

2016
Frank Hacker, North Clay Middle School
Annie McCammon, Carlisle Elementary School
Chelsea Kaericher. Richland County High School
Haley Lancaster, Vincennes Lincoln High School
Emily Condon, Dixie Bee Elementary School
2015
Paul Ellison, Terre Haute South Vigo High School
Terea Stuckey, Woodrow Wilson Middle School
Patti Davis, East Richland Middle School
Amber Soderling, Franklin Elementary
Tina Jacks, Turkey Run Jr. Sr. High School
2014
Carol Sumner, DeVaney Elementary
Matt Miller, Turkey Run High School
Stuart Smith, Palestine High School
Kelly Welton, Northview High School
Tracey Laubert, Lost Creek Elementary
2013
Deborah Myers – Dixie Bee Elementary in Terre Haute
Melanie Beaver – West Vigo Middle School in West Terre Haute
Valerie Kelly – Francis Vigo Elementary in Vincennes
Thomas Leslie – East Richland Middle School in Olney, IL
Kristina Waugh – Northview High School in Brazil
2012
Linda Kaperak from Terre Town Elementary
Jeff Nelson from Chrisman Junior Senior High School in Chrisman, Illinois
Travis Connor of Clark Middle School in Vincennes
Gail Nattkemper of Farmersburg Elementary in Sullivan County
Joanna Connors of Northview High School in Brazil
2011
Mattheu Lugar – Terre Town Elementary School
Joanie Mitchell – Clay City Elementary School
Jennifer Vickers – Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary School
Chris Austin – West Vigo Middle School
Bryan Fountain – Loogootee Elementary School
2010
Jeff Carmichael – Edgewood High School
Rebecca Boehler – Devaney Elementary School
Michelle Nutter – Fayette Elementary School
Melinda Clark – South Vermillion High School
Alisa Mathas – Central Elementary School
2009
Kari Beattie
Ronetta Bough
Tamara Beck
Julie Bender
Deborah Gerker
2008
Erika Cantin – Terre Haute North High School
Jeff Thompson – Honey Creek Middle School
Lori Starwalt – Cumberland High School
Todd Warren – Dixie Bee
Jamee McMurray – Shoals Elementary School
2007
Sherri Armstrong – Honey Creek Middle School
Ken Doty – Rockville Elementary School
Sanae Glendening – Davis Park Elementary School
Teresa Huxford – Sarah Scott Middle School
Paul Utterback – DeVaney Elementary School
2006
Marilyn Adamson – Jackson Township Elementary School
Dianne Burpo – DeVaney Elementary School
Cris Fitzjarrald – Marshall High School
Elizabeth Lydick – West Vigo Elementary School
Mark Smith – Shiloh High School
2005
Evelyn Greenwood – Staunton Elementary School
Linda Hill – Woodrow Wilson Middle School
Shelly Hunt – West Vigo Elementary School
Steve Lingenfelter – Sarah Scott Middle School
Donna Spannagel – Cumberland Elementary School
2004
Frank Bailey – Hoosier Prairie Elementary School
Mike Glotzbach – Fuqua Elementary School
Linda Lavender – Eastern Greene Elementary
Joe Patton – South Knox High School
Fred Walden -mcCormick’s Creek Elementary School
2003
Terry Deischer – Parkview Junior High School
Mary Huff – Sullivan Elementary School
Martha Layton – North Vigo High School
Steve McCullough – Northview High School
Charlotte Paul – Eastern Elementary
2002
Joyce Kim-Roher – South Know High School
Linda Kowalis – East Richland Elementary
Kathleen Miller – West Vigo High School
Judith Payne – Hoosier Prairie Elementary School
Roger Willis – Loogootee Elementary School
2001
Clare Beaven – Marshall South Elementary School
Thomas Finley – Cumberland Elementary School
Tawni Prudhomme – Linton-Stockton Elementary School
Sheri Reed – Riley Elementary School
Nellie Remington – Rio Grande Elementary
2000
Jessie Ireland – Dixie Bee Elementary School
Robert Medworth – Northview High School
Linda Schneider – Crestwood Elementary School
Patty Spier – Lost Creek Elementary School
Joe Wey – North Vigo High School
1999
Thomas Chiado – Otter Creek Middle School
Kelly Dumas – Sugar Grove Elementary School
Sheila Jerrels – Bloomfield Schools
George Sly – Union High School
Darlene Weir – South Elementary School
1998
Sharon Kramer – South Vigo High School
Michael Lunsford – Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School
Abbi Pell – Hoosier Prairie Elementary School
Mark Wright – South Vermillion High SchooL
Diane Wyman – Marshall High School
1997
Lisa Ader – Shoals Elementary School
Paul Allen – South Vigo High School
Erich Blevins – Sullivan High School
Daniel McGrath – South Vigo High School
Timothy Moss – Ouabache Elementary School
1996
Richard Drake – Robinson High School
William Elliott – Riley Elementary School
David Nearpass – Woodrow Wilson Middle School
Patty Richards – Casey-Westfield High School
Donna Rockwood – Farrington Grove Elementary School
1995
Gary Cowan – Rockville Jr./Sr. High School
Kathy Jacobs – Chauncey Rose Middle School
Donald Shearer – South Vermillion High School
Linda Sherwood – Martinsville Elementary School
Vicki Ann Wey – Clay City Elementary School
1994
Pat Bringman – Dixie Bee Elementary School
Sara Correll – Linton-Stockton Elementary School
Mike Joyce – Chauncey Rose Middle School
Mary Kay Jurcin – Robinson High School
John Wolf – Dixie Bee Elementary School
1993
Gail Artis – Dixie Bee Elementary School
Patti Bell – Vigo Elementary School
Jay Engle – South Vigo High School
Mark Holt – Barr-Reeve Junior High School
Caroline McCullough – Northview High School
1992
Leslie Ballard – North Vigo High School
Jean Harris – Eastside Elementary School
Marylin Leinenbach – Chauncey Rose Middle School
Ralph Livengood – Otter Creek Junior High School
Darlene Walker – Willow Hill Elementary School
1991
Marty Cornelius – South Vigo High School
Charlotte Dikowski – Sullivan High School
Pam Loheider – North Knox East Elementary School
Vicki Switzer – Staunton Elementary School
Dan Wunderlich – South Vigo High School
1990
Robert Fischer – Woodrow Wilson Middle School
Riley Nichols – Hutsonville Elementary School
Doreen Sloss – Clay City High School
Shirley Treadway – Robinson High School
Katherine Utley – North Vigo High School
1989
Judith Barrows – Gibault School
JoAnn Cramer – Ouabache Elementary School
Harold Medsker – Sullivan High School
Jan Poynter – Memorial Elementary School
Karen Stutler – Turkey Run High School