Clear

Previewing the Don Smith Collection

The last of the Don Smith Collection is up for auction this weekend.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 7:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports
Scroll for more content...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The last of the Don Smith Collection is up for auction this weekend. You can find cars and boats this weekend. But how about some window shopping before you bid? You can preview the collection Thursday and Friday. You must park at the Terre Haute Regional Airport and take a shuttle to the property. Catch the shuttle before 7:30 p.m. Thursday and between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It