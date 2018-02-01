wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

Preview: Bailing Out of Trouble

Staying safe in jail. It may not be a concern for you, but if you pay taxes, some of your money is supposed to make sure inmates are safe.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 11:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Staying safe in jail.

It may not be a concern for you, but if you pay taxes, some of your money is supposed to make sure inmates are safe.

It's the law.

Well, there's a lawsuit in Vigo County saying the leaders are breaking the law.

You've heard the fallout, but you haven't heard from the inmate behind it all.

That is, until now.

In a special report, News 10's Rondrell Moore sits down with Jauston Huerta.

He's talking only to News 10 from inside prison walls about the lawsuit.

Coming up at 6:00 on News 10 you'll hear what he says happened in the Vigo County Jail that put him in the ER.

