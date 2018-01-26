Preventing the flu means being proactive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Keeping your family protected from the flu means being proactive.

Here's a look at the common symptoms according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Some people, especially children, may experience vomiting and diarrhea.

We talked to a Nurse Practitioner at Regional Hospital who says don’t panic if you experience some of those symptoms. They could be a sign of a cold, or a stomach bug.

The only way to know for sure is to have a flu swab by a health care provider.

"It's important that we find the symptoms for flu within 48 hours,” explained Joyce Cox, N.P “That's when it's treatable, within that first 48 hours.”

People with on-going medical conditions, the elderly and children are at higher risk for the flu.

The flu vaccine is available through June so it's not too late to get a flu shot!

