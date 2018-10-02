Clear

Wednesday afternoon, your phone will receive an emergency alert...here's why

The message will be pushed through to your phone starting at 2:20 p.m. eastern time.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday afternoon...you can expect to see an emergency text alert on your cell phone.

But don't worry...it's just a test.

FEMA says it wants to test the system to make sure everything is working as it should.

It will test the wireless and Emergency Alert System.

The WES is used to send out Amber Alerts and warn for severe weather.

The EAS allows the president to speak to the public during a national emergency.

