President Trump writes a letter of encouragement to a local girl fighting cancer

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WTHI)- A young girl in Teutopolis, Illinois is making her voice heard locally and nationally.

Scroll for more content...

Elizabeth Weidner has several plans in mind.

"I have a lot of dreams," Weidner said.

She loves to dance. Elizabeth has been dancing since the age of three.

"It just makes me feel like I can do anything when I dance," she said. "I don't have to think about any of my troubles."

Elizabeth has a love for history. She says she dreams about running the nation one day.

"I want to be the first woman president," Elizabeth said.

But, right now she is facing a different challenge. Elizabeth, 14-years-old, has stage IV Neuroblastoma cancer. She was diagnosed two years ago. A tumor, comparable to the size of a softball, was affecting her nervous system.

"I was in shock," Elizabeth said. "I just never thought this kind of thing would happen to me."

Elizabeth's illness hasn't stopped her from dreaming big. Todd Zeigler, Illinois State officer, helped her dreams reach the white house.

"She has continued to be a leader in everything that she has done," Zeigler said.

He wrote a letter to President Donald Trump.

"I really didn't know what to expect," Zeigler said.

President Trump responded. The letter commended Elizabeth for her strength against childhood cancer.

Elizabeth says she'll now take the letter and her own words of inspiration to share with others going through a similar battle.

"Just keep fighting," she said. "I know it's really hard right now, and it is. But, just persevere through it."

Making a difference to change the statistics. Elizabeth will head to Washington D.C. in September to perform in Cure Fest. She will be speaking about experiences with childhood cancer.