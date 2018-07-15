Clear

President Trump nominates Indiana attorney for federal judge

President Donald Trump has nominated an attorney at a prominent Indiana law firm to become a federal judge.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - President Donald Trump has nominated an attorney at a prominent Indiana law firm to become a federal judge.

Scroll for more content...

The president on Friday nominated Damon R. Leichty (LICK'-dee) to serve as a judge in Indiana's Northern District. He must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Leitchy is based in South Bend at the Barnes & Thornburg law firm. He focuses on complex civil litigation, including product liability cases.

Leitchy is a graduate of Wabash College and Indiana University's Maurer School of Law. He has spent most of his career at Barnes & Thornburg, joining it as an associate following graduation.

He worked for two years as a law clerk for federal Judge Robert Miller in South Bend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday