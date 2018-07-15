President Trump nominates Indiana attorney for federal judge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - President Donald Trump has nominated an attorney at a prominent Indiana law firm to become a federal judge.
The president on Friday nominated Damon R. Leichty (LICK'-dee) to serve as a judge in Indiana's Northern District. He must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Leitchy is based in South Bend at the Barnes & Thornburg law firm. He focuses on complex civil litigation, including product liability cases.
Leitchy is a graduate of Wabash College and Indiana University's Maurer School of Law. He has spent most of his career at Barnes & Thornburg, joining it as an associate following graduation.
He worked for two years as a law clerk for federal Judge Robert Miller in South Bend.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
