President Trump mentions Terre Haute during Evansville stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - President Donald Trump highlighted a local investment in part of his Evansville speech on Thursday night.

"Steel Dynamics announced an investment in Columbia City...and a $400 million investment in Terre Haute."

President Trump was in Evansville for a political rally.

He talked about energy and industry policies in Indiana.

Steel Dynamics completed the acquisition of Heartland Steel in June.

It is located in the industrial park in southern Vigo County.