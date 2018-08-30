Clear

President Trump holds Evansville rally in support of Mike Braun

President Donald Trump is making a midterm election push in Indiana on Thursday as Republicans seek to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 8:10 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 9:44 PM
Posted By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. President Donald Trump is making a midterm election push in Indiana on Thursday as Republicans seek to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump will hold a rally in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday evening. Donnelly faces wealthy Republican businessman Mike Braun in what is viewed as one of the nations most competitive Senate races.

The rally is expected to begin around 8 p.m. We will live stream it here as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

The president tweeted Thursday that Braun is a very successful businessman, adding that he is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets.

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days out campaigning between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms. Campaign manager Brad Parscale says in a statement that Trump will fight harder than any candidate on the ballot over the next 67 days to get out the vote.

