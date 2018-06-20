Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. Full Story

Prescription drug collection happening Wednesday at local fairgrounds

People can safely dispose of prescription drugs at a local county fair on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to safely get rid of prescription drugs Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Indiana's Attorney General's Mobile Operations Center is hosting a drug take back event. The Mobile Center will be at the Vermillion County Fair. People can take their unused, unwanted, or expired medications to the event.

The group will dispose of them so they aren't a hazard. You can drop them off from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds, in Cayuga.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It