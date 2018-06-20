Prescription drug collection happening Wednesday at local fairgrounds

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to safely get rid of prescription drugs Wednesday.

Indiana's Attorney General's Mobile Operations Center is hosting a drug take back event. The Mobile Center will be at the Vermillion County Fair. People can take their unused, unwanted, or expired medications to the event.

The group will dispose of them so they aren't a hazard. You can drop them off from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds, in Cayuga.