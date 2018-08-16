Clear

Prepare now for Fall allergies

Experts say if you suffer from seasonal allergies to watch what time of day you spend outdoors.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have allergies every season can seem like a new battle.

"Watch the weather and try to stay inside. They say the earliest morning is the worst. From 5-10am the pollen is going to be the highest" local pharmacist Devin Ice says.

This weekend is forecasted to have a large amount of pollen triggering many sniffly noses and itchy eyes. The solution for many can be found at your local pharmacy.

"If you are just treating the normal thing you can get over the counter products stuff like Claritin but you can also get over the counter products that are going to be more sedating so you only want to use that normally when you are going to sleep and it does work very well but most of the things you can get over the counter" Ice says.

As the summer months transition to fall new plants are coming into bloom like ragweed that causes allergic reactions for many. One local pharmacy says they notice an increase in cases as the season turns to fall.

"Seasonal allergies it's a lot depending on what you are allergic too. With the grass and everything summer, months are really bad about that but you know right around now summer months heading into now seasonal allergies do tend to pop up more often" Ice says.

After a rain is the best time for those with allergies to be outdoors due to a lower amount of pollen. Experts say to see a doctor if you think your allergy symptoms could be another illness.

