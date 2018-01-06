Autopsy completed for body found in pond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 has confirmed the Autopsy is complete on a body found Friday in a Vigo County pond. Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos reveals to News 10 that a positive ID will not be determined for roughly 2-6 weeks. She is awaiting results from DNA testing. Dr. Amos adds that once a positive ID is made more information will be released.

Scroll for more content...

The Terre Haute Police Department shared an update in the investigation of the death of 72-year-old Alice Anita Oswald on Friday. THPD said authorities began work on Thursday, drilling pilot holes in the ice of a pond in Southeastern Vigo County. Officials say a vehicle was discovered in the pond, and the process of locating it spanned two days with 30 to 40 people working the scene.

Friday, crews sent a camera underwater and later two divers. That's when they found a burgundy Honda CRV and police confirmed it belongs to Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Authorities say it took a lot of effort to get the car out of the frozen water, but were successful in getting it out at 3:30 Friday afternoon.

They say a white female was found dead inside but couldn’t confirm it was Oswald.

Oswald disappeared in November 2017. That's when police issued a Silver Alert for her.

A suspicious fire destroyed her home after her family reported her missing.

Oswald was in charge of a local animal shelter that has started the process of closing.

Police say they do suspect foul play. Officials say they will slowly work to dry the vehicle recovered from the water in an effort to preserve any DNA evidence.

Investigators say there have been persons of interest since Oswald’s disappearance but they remain tight-lipped.

They think there are people with information about this case who have not come forward. They are urging anyone with tips to come forward now. If you have information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.