Precious items saved after VFW closure

Due the closure there were fears the memorabilia inside would be lost. Instead former members and city employees worked together to ensure local links to history stay in Clinton.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 10:28 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A community's connection to the past is saved.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6653, located at 339 North 9th Street in Clinton, closed in August. Former VFW members say the post closed due to lack of participation.

Several items like photographs and medals are now on display inside the Clinton Community Center, located at 301 South Main Street.

Bob Alexander is a former VFW member. He served twenty years is the United States Marine Corps. Alexander explains many of the pieces have direct links to people and families in Vermillion county.

He and Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy, Jr. worked to return items to families in the area but explain some wished for the items to remain on display in the community.

Mayor Gilfoy says the VFW closure is a "big loss" for the community but he is pleased city workers were able to create displays to preserve history in a location where all can enjoy them.

Alexander says he is disappointed the VFW had to close. He says many organizations like it are run by retired folks and younger veterans simply do not have the time to get involved as they raise families and work.

Alexander adds it is possible the post could reopen but right now the Lions Club is in the process of buying the property.

