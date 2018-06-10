Clear

Pre-K in the Park helps parents find jobs, quality childcare

It was a one-stop shop as parents could also get information about job and educational opportunities.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 7:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 12:41 AM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County is offering help to parents seeking quality childcare.

Scroll for more content...

Parents were invited to "Pre-K in the Park" on Saturday. The event helps parents learn more about the On My Way Pre-K Program.

It was a one-stop shop as parents could also get information about job and educational opportunities.

"We're all about school readiness," said Brandon Halleck, Chances and Services For Youth, "and so we're trying to make sure that kids are enrolled in quality childcare programs preparing them for when they go off to school."

If you missed the event, but want to learn more, just visit onmywayprek.org.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain and scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It