Pre-K in the Park helps parents find jobs, quality childcare

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County is offering help to parents seeking quality childcare.
Parents were invited to "Pre-K in the Park" on Saturday. The event helps parents learn more about the On My Way Pre-K Program.
It was a one-stop shop as parents could also get information about job and educational opportunities.
"We're all about school readiness," said Brandon Halleck, Chances and Services For Youth, "and so we're trying to make sure that kids are enrolled in quality childcare programs preparing them for when they go off to school."
If you missed the event, but want to learn more, just visit onmywayprek.org.
