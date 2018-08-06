Clear

Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian islands

Medical staff treat patients outside a hospital on Lombok Island after an earthquake rocked Indonesia on Sunday. (CNN Photo)

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's resort islands of Bali and Lombok on Sunday, causing people to rush out of homes, hotels and restaurants.

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Samantha Beech and Mark LeBien, CNN

(CNN) -- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's resort islands of Bali and Lombok on Sunday, causing people to rush out of homes, hotels and restaurants.

Strong aftershocks followed the main quake, which was 31 kilometers (19 miles) deep and struck near Loloan on the north end of the island of Lombok. It was also felt on Bali to the west.

The quake occurred in the early evening after sunset and was the second powerful temblor on Lombok in a week. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the island July 29, killing more than a dozen people and briefly stranding hundreds of hikers on the slopes of a volcano.

The United States Geological Survey slightly downgraded Sunday's quake after initially calling it 7.0-magnitude. Strong aftershocks ranging from 5.4- to 4.3-magnitude followed the main quake, the USGS said.

Indonesia's Tsunami Early Warning System had issued a tsunami warning after the main quake but it was later lifted, according to the country's National Disaster Management Agency.

"All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets," Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist on Bali, told Reuters. "A lot of officials were urging people not to panic."

The Indonesia Red Cross reported that four of its volunteers were injured and transported to a hospital. Red Cross workers were moving people to higher ground and advising people in coastal areas to leave due to tsunami concerns, said agency spokesman Arifin M Hadi. He said power was out in parts of Lompok.

Landline phone and cellphone services were reported down in Tanjung, the Lombok town nearest to the epicenter.

Images posted on social media showed damage at the Bali airport, including large ceiling tiles hanging loose or fallen to the ground. Flights at the Bali and Lombok airports were continuing.

The Indonesian archipelago, where Lombok and Bali are located, is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity.

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

TM & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Overnight Forecast

Image

Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

Image

CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Image

Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Image

Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Image

One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Image

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Image

Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

Image

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Image

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton