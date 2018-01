TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple power outages are being reported in the southside area of Terre Haute.

News 10 currently has a crew on scene.

According to Duke Energy's website, outages were first reported just after 6:30 Sunday night. At that time, a little more than 100 customers were without power.

As of right now, Duke Energy is reporting all power to be restored by 10:30 p.m. Most power has since been restored according to their map.