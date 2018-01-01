wx_icon Terre Haute 53°

Potential inter-local agreement in Knox County to operate Pantheon Theatre

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 3:55 PM

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Council recently discussed what they call a potential inter-local agreement between the city and county to operate the Pantheon Theatre.

Currently InVin owns the Pantheon.

The new plans would bind the city and county together giving joint ownership over the theater. The historic landmark would then be turned into a shared work-space and small business incubator.

No action has been taken.

Local officials are now working on a $500,000 grant to help with remodeling efforts.

