Postive Approach to Care Workshop held in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - About 5 1/2 million Americans have some form of dementia that likely includes someone you know.

Meadows Manor East in Terre Haute hosted a Positive Approach to care workshop on Thursday.

The goal was to teach people how to provide the best care and experts talked about the effects of dementia and how to best treat patients.

A registered nurse at the event says understanding brain changes is important. There are over 150 different kinds of dementia and the population is just growing rapidly and the numbers are expected to triple by 2050.

Participants learned about a technique when interacting with dementia patients, put your palm against their's, link thumbs and wrap your hands around the base of their thumb.

Doctors say this helps the patients feel comforted.